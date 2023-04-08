Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth renovating home of Martha Menefield Published 9:30 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth is looking for a contractor to renovate the home of 82-year-old Valley citizen Martha Menefield, who made national headlines last year after being arrested for a $78 unpaid trash bill.

“Hopefully, people will step up with me, you know, and start trying to do things for her because I mean that’s my elder. She deserves to enjoy life like we are,” Trae said. “At her age, why not allow her to enjoy her life peacefully, you know, so she don’t have to wake up stressing over what’s gonna be the next move.”

Trae became almost as well-known for his activism as his music career after founding two nonprofit organizations, Angel by Nature and Gang Relief. ABN became a nonprofit organization in 2008 dedicated to providing relief to individuals affected by hardship and impoverished communities.

Since its inception, ABN has expanded outside of Trae’s hometown, providing aid to communities in Louisiana, Tennessee and beyond.

Trae said people often tag him on social media in viral stories like Menefied’s. When he found out about her arrest, Trae felt like he had to do something.

“It rubbed me the wrong way heavily,” he said.

He drove from his home in Houston, Texas, to visit her. He began raising funds to help her, setting up an account to make sure they go straight to her.

Menefield’s GoFundme fundraiser, which started in December, has surpassed its $25,000 goal by more than $11,000. The fundraiser is to raise money for home improvement and other expenses.

“Of course, I bought her flowers,” Trae said. “We went to the house and talked about the type of things that were going on at the house and what types of things she envisioned that she would like to see.”

During his visit, Trae took her to Walmart and let her pick out anything she needed. When Menefield mentioned needing a recliner, Trae decided to completely refurbish her home. Through a partnership with Bel Furniture, Trae outfitted her home with all-new furniture.

“It started with her saying she would love to have a recliner to us getting with Bel Furniture and furnishing her whole house,” Trae said.

Later, Trae discovered that Menefield’s house doesn’t have central heating and air conditioning. Even though he bought new furniture, the house also floods when it rains.

“Right now when it rains, it floods,” Trae said. “And then when I went over, I noticed the heater, and the heater was in the wall and I feel like that’s very, very dangerous. She doesn’t have actual central AC. I was just like I’ve got to figure out what I could do to help.”

That’s when Trae decided to look for a contractor to renovate her home. He is currently back in Houston but is still looking for a contractor to work with for Menefield.

“The biggest thing is you never know when you might need to help,” Trae said. “So it’s always important to be there for others because what if your mother, grandmother or relative needed help like that? You would want somebody to step up.”

In 2008, former Houston Mayor Bill White declared July 22 Trae Day in honor of his charity work.

For those wishing to support Trae’s efforts, they can reach out at reliefgang@gmail.com, @reliefgang on Instagram or by phone at 832-240-6656.