Josh Harvill re-elected as Southeast Region VP of NACE Published 9:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Chambers County, Alabama County Engineer Josh Harvill, P.E., was re-elected and installed as the Southeast Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at their recent annual meeting in Orange Beach, AL. Harvill’s term will run through April of 2025.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 67th year, representing over 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads.

Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” Harvill said. “I look forward to joining with our local, state and national partners in ensuring sound federal policy that reflects the importance of our county transportation infrastructure. With counties owning more roads and bridges than any other government entity, these roads are the primary economic driver of our nation and will be vital to its economic prosperity.” Harvill has served as Chambers County Engineer since 2012. He represented Alabama on the NACE Board of Directors from 2017-2020 and served as President of the Association of County Engineers of Alabama (ACEA) in 2017-2018 and served as NACE’s Southeast Region Vice-President since 2021.