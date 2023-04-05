Kia America announces new EV9 SUV to be produced at West Point facility Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

On Wednesday, at the New York International Auto Show, Kia America announced the all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV will be manufactured in the West Point plant. As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the flagship of the global Plan S strategy and a pioneer in its segment and the automotive industry.

“With the launch of the EV9, we are incorporating our experience in producing brilliantly designed, best-in-class SUVs with our deep expertise in developing the industry’s leading EVs,” Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America said in a press release. “The EV9 is a credible, high-value SUV that encapsulates our approach to bringing innovative, consumer-focused products to market with a serious commitment to electrification.”

The EV9 is a beacon that points to the future of an electrified lineup for Kia as a mobility leader. Building on Kia’s reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability. Inside and out, the EV9 exemplifies the Kia design philosophy of “Opposites United,” which masters the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole.

Email newsletter signup