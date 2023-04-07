LaFayette Day postponed due to inclement weather Published 9:30 am Friday, April 7, 2023

LaFAYETTE — For a fourth straight year, bad luck has impacted the LaFayette Day fundraiser for Valley Haven School.

With the threat of potential storms Saturday, it was announced the event has been rescheduled to May 20.

The Covid outbreak in 2020 caused the first-ever cancellation of LaFayette Day. One was planned in 2021 but was washed out by a rainstorm. Another one took place last year, but the crowd was held down due to some unseasonably cold and windy weather. Even so, some $9,000 was raised for Valley Haven that day. In most years when the weather’s good, somewhere between $10,000 to $15,000 usually comes in on LaFayette Day.

This year’s LaFayette Day will be taking place on the east side of the Chambers County Courthouse. More than 40 vendors have committed to be there, approximately a dozen of them being food vendors. Once again there will be live entertainment on the Charles Story Stage.

The City of LaFayette rolls out the red carpet for Valley Haven on LaFayette Day. City officials are always present, and police officers, firefighters and EMTs are there to help out in any way they can. The courthouse is open so that people can use the restrooms that day.

The annual Hike/Bike/Run Auction will be taking place at the school on Friday evening, April 21.

Last year was the first time it took place at the school. The auction had previously been at Valley Community Center for a number of years. All the items donated for the auction are taken to the school.

Having the auction there makes it unnecessary to transport all these items to another location.

Brown said it worked out well last year, and plans are to have it there again.

The bidding will be getting under way at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The Valley Haven doors will open at six o’clock to give everyone a chance to see everything that will be up for bids.

The Hike/Bike/Run started in 1977 as a small fundraiser to supplement the match the school receives each year from state and federal sources. It has since grown into the largest single source of support for Valley Haven.

The Hike/Bike/Run is now in its 47th year and LaFayette Day in its 27th.

“When you support Valley Haven School through such events as LaFayette Day, the Auction and on Hike/Bike/Run Day you are doing something good,” said LaFayette Day Chairperson Lynn Oliver. “You are helping our special citizens. When the Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser breaks the $100,000 mark (it usually does) everyone feels good about what we have done for Valley Haven School and its students.”