LaFayette High School car show rated a success Published 10:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

LaFayette High’s Mighty Bulldogs Top 20 Car Show was an effort to raise funds for student activities, the biggest being a Six Flags Math and Science Day trip.

The trip’s aim is to reward students this year who showed excellence in academics and behavior. The show didn’t achieve the goal amount, but Teacher Dr. Rebecca Coxwell said it was still a success.

“We’re investing in our future when we show our students how much we appreciate them and how much we care for them,” Coxwell said. “That’s our investment. These are the future leaders of our community, and so we want them to pay it forward.”

People from LaFayette, Valley, Lanett, Opelika, Auburn, Birmingham and even Georgia came out to display their rides and support LaFayette’s students. Twenty-seven cars attended the car show.

“In my opinion, it was a success,” Coxwell said “With the rain the way it was that morning and with the amount of people we had, I thought it went really well.”

Between 100-150 spectators came out to enjoy the show. Several students attended and some volunteered at the vendors’ booths.

The principal’s winner was Marshall Carter. The winners of the car show were Al Rosado, Bill Morrison, Chris Sabukosek, Leigh Crenshaw, Steve In-Abinet, Carlos Rodriguez, David Fell, Chris McDaniel, Keith Woodall, Marilyn Noles, Ida Carter, Ken Crenshaw, Willie Baker, Louie Battle, Willie Colquitt, Bill McLeod, Ronnie Pagan, Jerry Price, Lee Walls and Donna Pascoe.

The car show trophies were designed and manufactured by Engineering/Manufacturing Instructor Seth Stehouwer and his CTE class at Inspire Academy. The principal’s trophy was made by Crown Trophies in Auburn and was donated by Big Jim’s Classic Cars.

Many local businesses donated to the event, including Steve Wheeler from Alpha Insurance, Cathy Powell from State Farm, The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Opelika/Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Jimmy’s Car Stereo, PNC Bank, Twin City Yamaha, The Georgia Welcome Center and Kenny Knox from Tire Center.

O’Reilly’s Opelika and Cathy Powell from State Farm donated door prizes for those who came out.

While at the car show, guests could also visit local vendors Belinda Curry selling desserts in a jar and April Smith selling front porch signs and home decor. Brandon Story came out with his ice cream truck, Scoops and Smiles.

The US Army brought a rock climbing wall and a football toss. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department showcased its pink breast cancer awareness car.

Billy Cannon of Vulcan City Corvair Club created the show’s flyers. Adrian Holloway, founder of PHYRE in LaFayette, volunteered her time. Gentry and Ware, Scott’s Towing, Steve Wheeler of ALPHA insurance and UNITE donated to the fundraiser’s goal.