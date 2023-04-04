LaFayette makes history with first track and field team Published 9:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The LaFayette Recreation Track and Field team made history by competing for the first time in the first track meet of the season in Opelika over the weekend.

The kids in LaFayette have never had a track and field team. Coach Adrian Holloway said she and the other coaches wanted to give kids more options for activities.

“One of the things that we want to do is to always allow our kids to have as much exposure as possible … It’s exciting because it’s the first time in history that we’ve had a team,” Holloway said.

In the 5 to 6-year-old category, Dantavian Brooks placed third in the 50-meter dash. Karter Brown was second and Tyler Hughley was third in the 100-meter dash.

As for the 7 to 8-year-old runners, Kendal Battle shined, taking first place in the 50-meter dash and second place in the 100-meter dash. From the 9-10-year-olds category, KaMeria Beard placed second in the 50-meter and third in the 100-meter dash.

For the 11 to 12-year-old boys, Tomecko Lockhart Jr. placed fourth with KeyMijae Harrington following behind in fifth place. The relay team in the same age category finished in fourth place.

The 13 to 14-year-olds did not disappoint. The boys’ 4×100 relay team won first by completing the race in 58.63 seconds. Kesean Beard and Damion Williams brought home first and second in the 100-meter dash.

In the field events, Kyndall Hughley placed fourth in the 7 to 8-year-old girls’ softball throw, while Kendall James and Tyler Gaines placed fourth in the 7 to 8-year-old boys softball throw. Jordan Wright brought home first place in the 13 to 14-year-old boys’ softball throw.

For the 9 to 10-year-olds, Serenity Williams placed first in the girls’ shotput, and Javis Ware placed first in the boys’ shotput.

Andrew Vines placed first and Damian Williams placed third in the boys’ shotput for 13 to 14-year-olds.

Without a track field in LaFayette, they had to make the trip down to Valley to practice. Despite that, several of them still dominated in certain areas.

“With very minimal practice, they’ve been able to secure first, second, third place spots, so they were extremely excited about it,” Holloway said. “We just anticipate them excelling in it once they’re able to get additional practice and work on their form … They were super excited about the opportunity and especially being able to dominate in some areas.”

The team competed against teams from nine other cities, including Valley, Lanett, Alex City, Phoenix City, Tuskegee, Talladega, Opelika, Auburn and Wetumpka.

The competitors were accompanied by their coaches, Danny Williams, Adrian Holloway, Kinjilro Brown, Carlo Hughley, Ahmad Wright and Kayla Whitlow.

The kids on the team were enthusiastic about having a new activity to join. In their first year, over 60 students signed up for the team.

“We had 63 kids sign up for track and field for this first year, which was amazing,” Holloway said. “Keeping them motivated, keeping them involved, engaged, making sure that they’re active or whatever, it has really been great.”