LaFayette water flowing, boil advisory still in effect Published 10:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

The city of LaFayette announced that the city’s water treatment plant was back in service after emergency measures were taken to replace the damaged water intake system in a press release.

Water flow to the treatment facility was restored yesterday afternoon. The water department began testing the reliability of the flow and quality of the water. The city of LaFayette continues to assess the temporary situation with local and state agencies.

The boil advisory notice remains in effect until further notice.

Much work still has to be done to permanently repair the water system, according to the press release. The city expects the temporary solution to be reliable until further repairs can be made.

“We are diligently monitoring the system to ensure that our residents and businesses have access to water,” said Mayor Kenneth Vines in the press release. “We have a long road ahead, but we are utilizing all available resources to provide both short-term and long-term solutions.”