LaGrange Police say two-year-old shot self in tragic accident Published 11:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

A toddler was shot and killed on Wednesday night in what appears to be a self-inflicted accident.

The child, identified by police as two-year-old Ayden King, was killed by a single gunshot to the face.

LaGrange Police were called to The Phoenix apartments on Whitesville Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night upon reports of a subject who had been shot. Officers arrived to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was provided by emergency staff at the scene and the child was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he succumbed to the injury.

Police Chief Garrett Fiveash said the initial investigation has revealed that two adults were in the household when the accident occurred.

“The children were apparently having dinner, there were two other adults in the house, one in one room and one in the other room. The child wandered away from the table, went to a back bedroom and retrieved the weapon from a purse and the weapon went off,” Fiveash said.