Lanett High seniors receive AMEA scholarships Published 10:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

LANETT — Four high school seniors who attend schools in Lanett have been selected as recipients of this year’s AMEA scholarships. They are Anna Katherine Smith, who attends Springwood School, and Jaelin Antonio Truitt, Erian Aniah Winston and Madison Michelle Winston, all of whom attend Lanett High.

These four students are among 40 high school seniors in Alabama who will be enrolling in a four-year college or university, community college and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with the help of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its member cities through the 2023 AMEA scholarship program.

Each of the 40 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship. This will bring the total amount being awarded to $100,000.

AMEA received 138 applications for these scholarships.

Since 1992, AMEA and its member entities have provided more than $3 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

To be eligible for an AMEA scholarship, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city’s electrical department, and when the student graduates they must continue their education at a four-year college or university, community college or vocational school in the state.

“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark Jr., AMEA president and chief executive officer. “That’s why we, along with our members, support education initiatives like the AMEA Scholarship Program that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”

Formed in 1981, AMEA is a joint action agency that provides wholesale power to 11 utilities in Alabama. AMEA serves approximately 350,000 customers in Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.