Local business donations raise $4,036 for CHS Published 9:30 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

As March drew to a close, so ended the Chattahoochee Humane Society’s first online fundraiser auction. From West Point to Valley to LaFayette, the community came together to support the auction for a great cause.

“For our first auction, I think it was very successful,” said Volunteer Dale Frazer.

Initially, Frazer hoped the auction would make it to $3,000. However, it soon surpassed her goal, reaching over $4,000. According to Frazer, people from the community are already asking when the next auction will be.

Email newsletter signup

The auction made $4036 in bids. There were 67 winners, some of whom racked up over $100 in bids. Almost 400 people joined the auction’s Facebook page. Local businesses donated 182 items from restaurant gift cards to gift baskets to photography sessions.

“We had a little bit of everything,” Frazer said.

Some of the high-demand bidding items in the auction were gift cards to restaurants like Johnny’s, Pokey’s 8th Street Grill and Coach’s Bar and Grill.

The highest auction item was a Spay/Neuter certificate for $145 from Riverside veterinary clinic.

“We were in awe,” Frazer said. “Almost everybody we asked was ready to give. Some people we didn’t even ask asked us if they could donate.”

All the proceeds of the auction will go toward the shelter’s spay/neuter program as well as any medical bills that the animals may need. This month, the shelter is beyond its capacity.

“We had a mama dog just give birth to 12 puppies,” Frazer said.

To help pets find homes and eliminate the need for euthanization, the shelter’s adoption fee is only $50. The spay/neuter bills are $65 to $75 per pet. The auction funds will help balance the shelter’s expenses.

Through March, the shelter had a 100% live release rate. With 51 animal intakes and 48 outcomes, the shelter was able to find homes for 15 animals and transported 33 animals to other organizations where there are fewer strays and pet demand is higher.

However, this month, the shelter population is back up to over maximum capacity. Without pets and strays getting spayed and neutered, the overcrowding problem will continue.

“It is getting better, but we don’t want any animals to be euthanized,” Frazer said.

CHS Employee Jennifer Chavez said the community can help by getting their pets spayed or neutered as soon as possible. An animal can be spayed as early as six months of age.

The shelter also needs more adoptions and volunteer foster homes. Those fostering animals don’t have to pay for medical expenses. Currently, CHS only has two foster homes, one of which is Frazer.

“I would like to make us the last resort for their own pet,” Chavez said.

Chavez said the shelter shouldn’t be the first choice for pet owners who cannot take care of their pets anymore. Pet owners should look for other foster homes or new owners if they can. Though the shelter does its best to care for homeless animals, there’s usually not enough space or resources to accommodate them all.

“A pet to me is like a family member … Adopt. Don’t shop,” Frazer said.