Love’s Travel Stop expected to open in November Published 8:58 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The anticipated Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store is expected to open in November, according to a spokesman for the company.

Brett Dawson, media relations specialist for Love’s, said weather permitting, the new Love’s location is scheduled to open November 9, 2023, on Highway 18 just off Interstate 85.

West Point Community Developer Director Dennis Dutton said work is well underway.

“Construction has been on hold while GDOT [Georgia Department of Transportation] worked on the widening and the roundabouts in the area. I have not heard of any issues with suppliers, but I think because they’re a big company, they probably had everything lined up, ready to go about a year to two years ago,” Dutton said.

The $13.9 million project will include two restaurants, Hardee’s and Godfather’s Pizza, eight fuel pumps at the country store, nine fuel stations for truckers and a tire shop. The main structure will be 17,000 square feet, and the tire shop will be 13,000 square feet.

Dawson said typically a Love’s of this size will add between 70 and 100 jobs to the community.

He also said when the location opens a donation of $2,000 will be to a local nonprofit as a part of Love’s community giving.

Dutton said the project has been a topic of excitement among West Point’s city council and local residents.

“It’s something that hopefully will put a big economic boost to our community. It’s a well-known brand, and it’s something they’ve been anticipating for over two years,” Dutton said.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It was founded in 1964 and has over 550 locations in 41 states. The stores provide professional truck drivers and motorists with 24/7 access to “clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurants and more.