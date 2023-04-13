More severe weather? Tornadoes, hail possible in Chambers County Thursday afternoon

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

There’s a chance for tornadoes, heavy winds and hail on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The southern half of Chambers County is under a slight risk for severe weather, which is two out of five on the severe weather scale. The northern part of Chambers County is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

While the colors on the map indicate where severe weather is possible, the chance for tornadoes, hail and strong winds are possible across Chambers County and central Alabama.

