Mr. Horace “Guy” Billingslea Published 3:59 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Graveside service for Mr. Horace “Guy” Billingslea will be held at noon EST, Thursday April 6, 2023, at Pine Hill Cemetery, 2167 22nd ST. SW Lanett, AL., with the Rev. Leonard Autry officiating.

Mr. Horace “Guy” Billingslea was born February 7, 1950, in West Point, Georgia to the late Mrs. Jesse Mae Paige Billingslea and the late Mr. Douglas Billingslea. He departed this life on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Billingslea accepted Christ at an early age and joined Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. W. R. Randy.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Mrs. Jesse Mae Paige Billingslea and Mr. Douglas Billingslea, son, Horace Carlisle, granddaughter, Daji Harris, sister, Louise Beasley, and brothers, Aubrey, James, Danny, and Willie Rufus Billingslea, and special friend Brenda Holloway.

He leaves to cherish his memories: five loving children, LaToya Chelcy, Donald Dennis, Vanessa Davidson, Valerie Harper, and LaQuilla Carlisle; two sisters: Addie Robertson and Sarah Cooper; two brothers: his twin brother Foster (Beverly) Billingslea and William Billingslea; 13 grandchildren: John Chelcy Jr., Aukeeviah Chelcy, Wyanna Dennis, Dontae Dennis, Tremetrius (Travarous) Longshore, Antonio Harper Sr., Gustavious Davidson, Key’Air Davidson, Kwanza Harper, Keyshaun Harper, Jalacia Timmons, Valencia Timmons, and LaQuarious Carlisle; 14 great grandchildren; special friends: Willie Jenning, Frank Wallace, Rodney, Larry, and Julia Griffin; special lady friend: Ms. Barber; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family hour will be from 12:00 -1:00 pm EST Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home, followed by public viewing from 1:00 – 7:00 pm EST.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.