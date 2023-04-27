No injuries in Freudenberg-NOK blaze Published 11:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Freudenberg-NOK in LaGrange was evacuated over the weekend due to a fire inside the plant.

On Saturday afternoon, the LaGrange Fire Department responded to a fire at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies on Lukken Industrial Drive upon reports of a structure fire.

When fire trucks arrived, nothing was initially seen coming from the large industrial building. After driving around the plant, firefighters were able to see light smoke coming from the center of the roof.

Email newsletter signup

The LaGrange Police Department arrived and assisted in evacuating the building and fire crews entered the facility and extinguished the fire.

According to the LaGrange Fire Department, damage from the fire was contained to a large oven and exhaust system. Damage to the oven and exhaust system is estimated to be between $60,000 and $150,000

No injuries were reported.