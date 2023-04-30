PHOTOS: Second annual Reed Foundation Gala Published 2:11 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

The Valley Community Center turned into a night of celebration and giving back to the community by The Reed Foundation during its second annual gala Saturday.

As part of the event, the Reed Foundation awarded three scholarships to Springwood Schools Chase Carithers and Lanett High School seniors Ariel Hall and Madison Winston.

Along with the scholarships, the organization, founded by Lanett graduate Cameron Reed recognized Chattahoochee Fuller Center’s Kim Roberts, Chambers County Sheriff Office’s T.J. Wood and Dr. Frankie Bell with the ‘Helping Hand Award.’





























































































































































































