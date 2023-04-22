PHOTOS: Valley Rams split the first round playoff doubleheader with Tallasee Tigers Published 1:05 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

VALLEY, AL – APRIL 21:

The Valley Rams split a Friday doubleheader with the Tallasee Tigers. Valley took game one 1-0 on the strength of 13 Jackson Sanders strikeouts. Three errors in game two, along with a hot-hitting Tigers team, saw Tallasee force a third and final game 5-3 in the first round of the 5A AHSAA baseball state tournament. Game 3 is set for Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern at Crestview Field.

Check out some frames. from the action

Ed Pugh

