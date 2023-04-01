Point University honors women’s history month with art exhibit Published 9:30 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

As Women’s History Month draws to a close, Point University held its first Women’s History Art Exhibit, featuring artwork, crafts and books almost entirely submitted by female students, faculty and staff.

While students and faculty walked through the exhibit, they could share their experience about the artwork they enjoyed.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Nate Dunlap organized the exhibit to help celebrate the work of women in the Point University community.

“People need to know we have talent and gifts here,” Dunlap said. “It’s definitely about inclusion.”

The exhibit’s aim, like the one that Dunlap organized in February to celebrate Black History Month, is to encourage inclusivity as well. Many of the submissions also represent the experiences of women from diverse backgrounds.

“The variety of books was about having space for diversity in the women who are authors, and so the idea is to have some to specifically inspire women and some to specifically inspire humanity as a whole,” Dunlap said.

Several sororities which originated from HBCU colleges were represented in the show, including Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta.

“If you are part of a sorority then your community service is big,” Dunlap said. “Your service to all humanity is big, so being faculty or staff here at Point and a part of something outside of it only contributes to how well you are engaging.”

Professor Terri Carroll submitted three handmade woven baskets to the exhibit whereas Professor Racel Nabulsi submitted her book, “Death and Burial in Iron Age Israel, Aram, and Phoenicia.”

“People need to know that we have this type of talent among us,” Dunlap said. “So this is what I want to do. I want to bring out the talents and the gifts of the students, the faculty and the staff.”

The exhibit is also being used to help connect students’ academics with cultural values. Many instructors including Professor Peter Garibaldi have used the art exhibit as an assignment for their students.