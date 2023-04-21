Ribbon cutting at West Point’s newest insurance company Published 9:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

The Reach Agency, a new family-run insurance company, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown West Point on Thursday.

“We are ready to service families,” said Insurance Agent and owner Kalitha Reynolds. “We are ready to be a part of the families and communities.”

Reynolds opened the business to pursue her dream of providing personalized insurance policies to the community. Reynolds began the endeavor with her husband, Claude, and their four daughters in 2018.

“This is our family legacy,” Reynolds said. “We are here to stay. We want to help as many families as we can, and we want to not just sell insurance but make sure we’re selling the right product for what they need.”

The LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce and West Point Mayor Steve Tramell celebrated more growth for downtown West Point.

“We’re looking forward to you having a lot of foot traffic in here and just growing with our community,” Tramell said. “And it’s getting tight here downtown. There’s not a lot of places left. So if you want to come to West Point, you’ve got to hurry up. It used to be a ghost town, and now we’re really, really booming.”

Reynolds, a proud LaFayette native, services Chambers County as well as the west Georgia area. She has lived and worked in both areas, working for Interface in LaGrange and West Point for 20 years.

West Point was an ideal location for reaching the entire community.

“I can walk into Alabama, and service my Alabama families, and I am just as near to my LaGrange or West Georgia families,” Reynolds said.

What began with just life insurance evolved into auto, home, life, renters and business coverage. Reynolds’ goal is to educate the community on the best policies for their personal needs. The Reach Agency also aims to help encourage generational wealth.

“The Reach Agency is more than just an insurance agency,” Reynolds said. “We want to make sure that we’re reaching out to our customers. We want to make sure that we’re educating our customers. We want to make sure that we’re acknowledging their needs and expectations. We want to create relationships, not just sell a product.”