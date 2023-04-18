Roanoke teen killed in wreck in Chambers County Monday Published 10:54 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 17, claimed the life of a Roanoke juvenile. The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the 2007 Honda Accord, was fatally injured when the Honda left the roadway and struck a tree.

The teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 16-year-old juvenile, also of Roanoke, was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Chambers County 268, approximately 10 miles west of Roanoke, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.