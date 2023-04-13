Selma man arrested after high speed chase and crash in West Point – 10 pounds of marijuana found Published 9:21 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

According to a release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 8:09 PM Captain Nathan Taylor initiated a traffic stop on a silver Cadillac on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 7 for Following Too Closely. After stopping the vehicle, Capt. Taylor made contact with the driver, identified as Henry Murphy Jr., 35 years of age, of Selma, Alabama. While speaking with the driver, Capt. Taylor noticed an odor of narcotics coming from inside the car. He then asked Murphy to step out of the car to speak with him further.

Once out of the vehicle, Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs but he resisted and re-entered his vehicle despite being Tasered by Taylor. Murphy then fled at high speeds, exiting at Exit 2, and driving through the posted construction zone. While the vehicle was still in motion, Murphy exited the vehicle and it crashed on Avenue K at East 10th Street in West Point. As Murphy fled from the vehicle on foot, he was then subdued by K-9 Chapo who was deployed by Capt. Taylor and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Murphy was transporting approximately 10 pounds of high-grade Marijuana and a large amount of currency that appeared to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Murphy was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was then transported to the Troup County Jail where he is charged with trafficking marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude (Felony), obstruction of an officer, and following too closely. According to TCSO public information officer Sgt. Stewart Smith, Murphy has not yet been booked.

Smith also said overnight reports that while fleeing, Murphy struck several cars in a gas station parking lot, are incorrect. The Valley Times-News had not reported that information.