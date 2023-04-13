Sheriff’s Rodeo: Community support makes it big success Published 9:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

LaFAYETTE — Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson is ecstatic with the success of this year’s rodeo.

“We still have some outstanding bills to pay, but we may have made a profit of over $55,000,” he told The Valley Times-News.

The 27th annual Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo took place on Friday evening, March 31st and Saturday evening April 1st.

“I know everyone has heard the expression ‘This ain’t my first rodeo,” Nelson said. “This was my first one as sheriff, and I don’t think it could have been any better. Sid (Lockhart, the former sheriff) left me a great team to do it right, and it worked out really, really well. It was just an awesome event. The weather was great, there were big crowds both nights, the rodeo performers put on a great show for everyone and the comedian who came to entertain the crowd was very, very good. The rodeo just couldn’t have gone any better.”

Nelson said that sheriffs from several Alabama counties were there and they were talking about getting a rodeo started in their county.

Chief Deputy Mike Parrish told The VT-N that the rodeo had an estimated 120 sponsors. “We got a lot of community support this year, and we appreciate it,” he said.

The proceeds from the rodeos got to a variety of sheriff’s office needs, such as new patrol cars and new equipment needed by the deputies. The profits from the rodeo reduces the burden on the county commission to fund all the needs for the sheriff’s office.

This year’s profits could to toward getting some new vehicles. Nelson said that Sheriff Lockhart had ordered some new Tahoes two-and-a-half years ago but that production had been extensively delayed. “They will be building them in June,” Nelson said. “We are hoping to have them delivered to us before the end of the year. They will be equipped with lights, radar and radios. We also would like to get some needed equipment for our officers.”

There’s also the possibility of replacing a drug dog. One of the current dogs, Otos, is getting close to retirement.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting our rodeo,” Sheriff Nelson said. “This has been, and continues to be, a great event for our department.”