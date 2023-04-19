Springwood’s Cayden Cook puts pen to paper and decides on his academic and athletic future Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Springwood Wildcat Cayden Cook signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Huntingdon College Wednesday afternoon.

Cook credits being able to compete and have Springwood’s success during his final season as the reason he was able to have this moment.

“Without the season, I don’t think I wouldn’t be where I am,” Cook said. “Because we had a success, we had a lot of attention. And you know, the guys I played with made me a lot better, made me look a lot better. I think this season was the most important out of all of them.”

The decision to continue at Huntingdon was based on how comfortable he felt while on his visit, and it reminds him a lot of Springwood.

“When we went on our visit, they just felt so welcoming,” Cook said. “They came up after our visit [and] told my mom how much they would love to have me. Everything about campus it’s just like Springwood. It’s very similar, and they’re a winning program. They win a lot, and who doesn’t like winning?”

Cook says Huntingdon expressed he will have a choice of what side of the ball he plays on, but for Cook, it sounds like defense is where he will land. However, he would not mind if the Hawks threw in some heavy packages with him at fullback.