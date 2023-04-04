St. Dun’s Buns supports local nonprofits Published 10:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Mary and Martha Guild of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church’s charity group, St. Dun’s Buns, recently presented donations to local nonprofit organizations.

Auburn Sustenance Project at Auburn University and Sisters Exemplifying Excellence were two organizations that the group recently chose to support.

Auburn Sustenance Project is a student-led organization through the Department of Human Development and Family Science. The group discovered that children are greatly impacted by food insecurity in the community. Their goal is to provide breakfast, lunch and a snack to approximately 450 students in grades K-5 in the Auburn School System during the days they are not in school to receive meals.

The organization is currently working toward the summer months when the need is greatest.

Sisters Exemplifying Excellence strives to make a difference in the community. The group has helped provide school supplies and assisted college students with textbook scholarships. It is also actively involved in the Cure Cancer movement, highlighting all types of cancer and providing financial assistance during individuals’ treatment.

St. Dun’s Buns group bakes and sells bread to raise money for different charities in the local communities. The group makes three donations a month. They have donated to over 48 nonprofit organizations so far. Member Veralyn Lewter encouraged those in the community to reach out with suggestions for organizations that need donations. Those interested in supporting St. Dun’s Buns by purchasing bread can go to their Facebook page to find the link.