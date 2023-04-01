Threat of Saturday’s severe weather has passed Published 11:16 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

From the Chambers County EMA;

The threat for severe weather has passed.

The lingering rain and storms in the central portions of the county from Lafayette to Lanett should be exiting the county within the hour. IF nothing changes. The winds will be breezy at about 13mph but will die down to about 7 to 8mph by 7 and 8pm EDT.

There are no other cells on the radar except south of us. That line stretches from MS to GA and although it is moving west to east it is pushing storms slightly southeast of us.

The Auburn area will have stormy weather for the next few hours and some of those could be strong to severe.