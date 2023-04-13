Threat of severe weather Thursday afternoon Published 7:34 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

A strengthening area of low pressure located just offshore of the Florida Panhandle will move northward and bring bands of showers and storms to Central Alabama throughout Thursday. Some storms could become severe with enough shear and instability available. A Tornado Watch has already been issued Thursday for far southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Changes from previous forecast: A Slight Risk of severe storms has been introduced across the southern counties. Timing has been adjusted a bit earlier to begin at 10am, and threat timing has been added to the severe weather graphic.

Highlights:

Where:All of Central Alabama

When:10am to 8pm Today

Threats:

Brief tornado possible

Damaging winds up to 60mph

Quarter size hail