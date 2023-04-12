Three area basketball stars and Lanett’s Charlie Williams named to AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball team Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

MONTGOMERY – North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ basketball competition have been selected. Lanett’s Laila Lancaster will represent the girls on the South squad and Valley High School’s Brandon Thomas and Cam Dooley will represent the boys on the South teams. Lanett girls coach Charlie Williams has also been named a coach of the South girls team.

The four 15-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Wednesday.

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-22. Volleyball and Cross-Country teams have already been released. The remaining teams to be selected will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 42-7.

Coaches for the 2023 All-Star basketball squads are:

(North Girls) Blake Prestage, Rogers; Crosby Morrison, Pelham; administrative coach Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County;

(South Girls) Emily Flanigan, Foley; Charlie Williams, Lanett; and administrative coach Robb McGaughey, LAMP.

(North Boys) James Graves, Etowah; Jason Bell, Scottsboro; administrative coach Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County;

(South Boys) Marcus Turner, Keith; Timothy Faison, Charles Henderson; administrative coach Robb McGaughey, LAMP.

The South All-Star boys’ team features high-scoring Baker guard Labaron Philon, who averaged 34.7 points a game as a junior and was named Mr. Basketball for the 2023 season. He has committed to Auburn already.

Also on the South is Jeff Davis guard Jamicah Adair, who averaged 30 points a game for the Vols in 2022-23, and two Valley standouts, 6-foot-6 forward Brandon Thomas and 6-4 guard Cam’Ron Dooley. The two helped the Rams win the Class 5A state and became the first 5A school this century to go undefeated at 33-0. Dooley was named the 5A state tourney MVP.

The North boys feature four players who played in a state final in 2023 – Mountain Brook guard Ty Davis, Westminster Christian 6-6 forward and guard Chase McCarty, Plainview forward Landon White, and Covenant Christian forward Montrevion Kellogg. White and Kellogg helped their teams win the 3A and 1A state titles, respectively.

Headlining the North girls’ roster are six players who participated in a state championship game in 2023. This year’s Class 6A MVP Leah Brooks and teammate Sydney Steward are representing Hazel Green, which has won the girls’ state title for the past six seasons’ rosters. Brooks has committed to Alabama. Spring Garden center Chloe Rule helped the Lady Panthers win the 1A state title; Tamya Smith of Pleasant Grove led her team to the 5A championship earning MVP; Macie Brown of Cold Springs and Jamya Griffin of Sparkman played in the 2A and 7A finals, respectively. Also on the North squad is Jasper guard Mia Hollingsworth, one of the state’s most prolific scorers who has already scored 2,576 points in her prep career with one year still remaining.

Guard Jasmyn Thomas of Loachapoka played in the Class 1A state semifinals; Foley guard Ashauntee Hobbs played in the 7A semifinals; and Lanett forward Laila Lancaster participated in the Class 2A semifinals. Also on the South team is Saint James guard Ava Card, one of the state’s top prospects for the Class of 2024.

The North-South all-star basketball competition will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.

The North won both games last summer. The North girls won 75-52 to improve to 22-3 in the annual series, and the North boys won 101-91 and now hold a 50-29 edge in the series.

North Girls’ All-Star Roster Player School Pos. Ht. Keyarra Scottland Mortimer Jordan PG 5’5 Jordan Hunter Hewitt-Trussville PG 5’10 Katelyn St. Clair Sand Rock G 5’9 XaiOnna Whitfield Oxford C/F 5’8 Maci Brown Cold Springs PG 5’6 Ivey Maddox Good Hope F 5’10 Tazi Harris Guntersville F 6’2 Tamya Smith Pleasant Grove SF 6’1 Jamya Griffin Sparkman G 5’10 Janiyah Bone Bob Jones G 5’8 Raegan Rikard Deshler PG 5’7 Leah Brooks Hazel Green P 6’2 Sydney Steward Hazel Green PG 5’10 Chloe Rule Spring Garden P 6’0 Mia Hollingsworth Jasper G 5’8 North Coaches Blake Prestage Rogers Crosby Morrison Pelham Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Admin. South Girls’ All-Star Roster Player School Pos. Ht. Jazmyn Bigham Theodore C 5’11 Jenice Adjessom Davidson PG 5’4 LaÂ´Merrica Johnson Daphne F/G 5’10 Ashauntee Hobbs Foley G 5’5 Morgan Barnett Davidson G 5’6 Saniya Keys Cottonwood C/PF 6’2 Jamariona Henderson Eufaula F/G 5’10 Brooklyn Kemmerlin Enterprise G 5’5 Shamya Allison Southside , Selma G 5’9 Ava Card Saint James School CG 6’0 Elbony Shears Wilcox Central PG 5’7 Jazlyn Johnson Pike Road G 6’0 Erin Martin Brewbaker Tech G/F 5’10 Jasmyn Thomas Loachapoka CG 5’4 Laila Lancaster Lanett P 5’9 South Coaches Emily Flanigan Foley Charlie Williams Lanett Robb McGaughey LAMP, Admin.

North Boys’ All-Star Roster Player School Pos. Ht. Josiah Jones Fairfield G 5’11 Caleb White Pinson Valley G 5’11 Josh Williams Helena SG 6’3 Ty Davis Mountain Brook PG 6’5 Adrian Wooley Paul W. Bryant CG 6’4 Reid Stodghill Hewitt-Trussville F 6’8 Jackson Weaver Vestavia Hills G 6’2 Montrevion Kellogg Covenant Christian G, F 6’4 Caleb Harrison Huntsville F 6’9 Chase McCarty Westminster Christian SG 6’6 Julius Winston Bob Jones Wing 6’7 Jordan Johnson Austin G 6’2 Skylar Townsend Tanner F 6’3 Landon White Plainview F 6’1 Luke Stephens Fort Payne G 6’2 North Coaches James Graves Etowah Jason Bell Scottsboro Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Admin. South Boys’ All-Star Roster Player School Pos. Ht. Stephen Williams Escambia County C 6’8 Cameron Pruitt Theodore G/F 6’3 Labaran Philon Baker G 6’4 Oliver Sims Fairhope G 6’1 Tommy Tisdale Keith SG 6’3 Jonathan Fitch Sumter Central G 6’4 Johnathan Williams Brewbaker Tech C 6’6 Conor McPherson Carver-Montgomery G/F 6’4 Jamicah Adair Jeff Davis G 6’1 Brandon Thomas Valley F 6’6 Cam’ Ron Dooley Valley G/F 6’4 DyQuayshon Grubbs Barbour County G 6’3 Shadrick Toodle, Jr Cottage Hill G 6’5 Toney Coleman Eufaula G 6’3 Brittney Reed Leflore F/C 6’7

South Coaches Marcus Turner Keith Timothy Fayson Charles Henderson Robb McGaughey LAMP, Admin.