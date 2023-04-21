Troup curbside pickup to be slightly cheaper than expected Published 10:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

After negotiations, the monthly rate for curbside trash pickup rate will be slightly less expensive than the original bid submitted by Martin Environmental Services (MES).

The sanitation company originally submitted a bid with a monthly rate of $31.50 for curbside trash pickup. MES President and CEO Brandon Hurst said that through negotiations with Troup County, they were able to reduce the rate to $29.90 per month.

Hurst said they were able to drop the rate because they will not be responsible for maintaining the compactors at the convenience centers. They still are responsible for keeping them clean but the county will still own the centers and pay for repairs when needed.

The county will still own the convenience centers. The franchise contract will allow MES to be the exclusive residential sanitation provider in unincorporated Troup County starting July 1.

Troup residents outside of the city limits of LaGrange, Hogansville and West Point will need to contact their current curbside pickup provider for a refund if they have paid for service beyond June.

MES subscribers will also have the option to drop off a single 95-gallon canister of trash weekly for $29.90 per month rather than having curbside pickup. With either option, subscribers who pay for the service can drop off up to 5 cubic yards of bulky waste at no additional charge.

The monthly rate has a $10 fee for backdoor pickup without a doctor’s note and a $20 fee for an additional can.

For those who choose to not pay the monthly fee, trash can be dropped off at the Knot Road, Hillcrest, Lloyd Tatum and Work Camp convenience centers for $10 per 95-gallon cart or $9 per cubic yard for bulky items.

Hurst said they also have a discount on the service if you sign up for annual service. The rate will be $28.50 per month for those with annual service.

Hurst said a monthly payment option will eventually be available, but new customers will have to pay for the first quarter upfront.

“We will bill quarterly or annually. When you first sign up you’ll have to pay for three months upfront because we’re going to be delivering you the cart, and we’re not going to be charging you for that. After that, if you’re in a position where you need to pay monthly, as long as you pay in advance monthly, you will be able to do that,” Hurst said.

Martin is asking residents who want to sign up for curbside service to contact them to sign up.