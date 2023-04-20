Two Tuskegee teens and Auburn man charged in Dadeville shooting Published 8:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Three arrests were finally made in connection with the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night in Dadeville, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.

On the Tallapoosa County Courthouse steps, ALEA public liaison Jeremy Burkett announced the names of the arrested suspects in regard to the ongoing investigation.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee were arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder. Early Wednesday evening, ALEA announced the arrest of a third person Wilson Lamar Hill, Jr, 29, of Auburn was also arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder.

According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as a murder “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he/she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself/herself, and thereby causes the death of another person,” reads alabama.gov’s website.

Burkett said this is still the early stages and that investigators appreciate the community’s support thus far and they will need more going forward. He urged for those who have not yet come forward with information to do so.

“We need you to come forward for these families and these victims,” he said.

He said law enforcement is ultimately concerned about pursuing justice above all else.

“This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we are going to put you in jail,” he said.

The shooting initially occurred around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, according to officials, at Mahogany Masterpiece in downtown Dadeville.

Jeremy Burkett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) public affairs coordinator, said the shooting took place at a birthday party and it remains an ongoing investigation.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident resulted in four fatalities and 32 other wounded in the shooting. Injuries included anyone that received medical treatment.