UPDATED: Four shot, multiple others injured at Dadeville birthday party Published 12:52 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

From The Alex City Outlook

During a Sunday morning press conference, local, state and federal law enforcement announced an update into the investigation of a fatal Dadeville shooting.

Jeremy Burkett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) public affairs coordinator, said a Saturday night birthday party turned into tragedy after four people were shot dead and multiple others injured.

Burkett in the press conference joined law enforcement from the State Bureau of Investigation, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dadeville Police Department among several other assisting agencies.

“There were four lives tragically lost in this incident and we can confirm it was tied to a birthday party,” he said. “We are going to continue to go through this scene, to look at the facts and ensure justice is brought to bare for these families.”

According to Burkett, the four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries stem as a result of a shooting that occurred at Mahogany’s Masterpiece in Dadeville around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

Police presence swarmed the scene and blocked off the crime scene, which ran from in front of PNC Bank to Mahogany’s Masterpiece. Police have not confirmed at this time the number of victims, their conditions, or anything about the shooter.

Police from Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Jacksons Gap, Alexander City, New Site, Auburn, Opelika, Lee County and more.

According to witnesses on scene, the shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party. Investigators worked through the night.

According to Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy, staff received notification at approximately midnight that the hospital would need to provide care for several victims relating to the incident.

“At probably midnight, I was notified that we would be receiving patients into our hospital from an incident that occurred in Dadeville, and it would appear that we were going to have several patients coming. From what I understand, there were quite a few people involved,” she said.

Foy said she could not provide an exact number of victims, the status of their injuries or whether any fatalities had occurred.

Dadeville Police Department chief Jonathan Floyd also spoke at the press conference and encouraged patience during the ongoing investigation, and requested the public keep his community in their prayers.

“The City of Dadeville is a tight-knit community full of wonderful people. What we have dealt with is something no community should have to endure,” he said.

In light of the tragedy, Superintendent Ray Porter said during the press conference that counseling services will be available at all Tallapoosa County Schools Monday.

“This does not represent our community and it does not represent our children,” Porter said. “I want to also offer a word of encouragement to our parents. We will make every effort to comfort those children.”

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact ALEA private tip line at 1-800 392-8011.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when we know more.