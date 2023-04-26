Valley mayor signs contract for new business near I-85 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

VALLEY — The City of Valley is well on its way to having a new business facing I-85.

On Monday, the city council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Leonard Riley to execute a contract on behalf of the city with 4 Star Auto Auction LLC to sell an 11.2-acre site off 4 Star Drive. The site is between 4 Star Freightliner and King Auto Corner and can be plainly seen from the Interstate.

4 Star Auto Auction LLC, which has no connection to 4 Star Freightliner, has offered $400,000 for the site.

4 Star LLC is a new business and involves partners from the Opelika-Auburn area.

“This will be good for the city,” Mayor Leonard Riley said. “It will be good for 4 Star Freightliner, too. They are doing really, really well, and the new auction business will help them even more. This new business will bring people here who will be staying in local hotels, eating in local restaurants and shopping in local stores.”

In other business, the city approved a water line easement for the East Alabama Water, Sewer and Fire Protection District. The easement is located near Valley Collision on Fob James Drive.

The council approved a four-item consent agenda. This includes a contract with Tinsley’s Amusements, Inc. of High Hill, Missouri, which provides the merry go round for the Christmas season. Also approved were three requests to permit the consumption of alcohol at three upcoming evens at Lakeview Cabin. A birthday dinner will be taking place there on Saturday, May 13th, a wedding on May 19th and 20th and a LaFayette High reunion on May 27th.

A mayor’s proclamation that was approved Monday recognizes the week of April 30th through May 6th as Hike/Bike/Run Week in the city. The week will conclude with the 47th annual Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser for Valley Haven School, which is located on Fairfax Bypass in Valley.

“Valley Haven School provides a valuable service to our area individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the proclamation reads. “The whole community provides efforts each year to support the Hike/Bike/Run for Valley Haven School… We call upon the citizens of our city to join with thousands of other individuals in generously helping to provide the funds for the support of our Valley Haven School.”

The money raised in the Hike/Bike/Run provides the local match for the state and federal funding the school receives each year.

The council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. EDT this Thursday, April 27th. The next council meeting will be taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8th.