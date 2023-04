Water boil notice lifted in LaFayette Published 2:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023

The city of Lafayette water boil notice has been lifted.

“I have received the bacteria test results and they are Negative for bacteria. ADEM said as soon as we receive negative lab results, the precautionary water boil notice for the City of LaFayette can be lifted. As a result, we are no longer under the precautionary water boil notice,” said Ann Gleaton said in email.

