Weather Update for Thursday, April 13 Published 2:38 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Wind Advisory was extended westward and the time was extended through 4 pm CDT. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible within the Advisory counties. – Auburn/Lee County is in this advisory, but thus far, Chambers is not. The estimated highest wind gusts, outside of storms, for Chambers is about 27mph.

Additional storms are expected to develop by this afternoon, but uncertainty still exists in how strong those storms will be.

The Best chance for any strong to isolated severe storms will be across SE AL through this afternoon. The majority of Chambers County remains in a slight risk for threats: a brief tornado, damaging winds up to 60mph, and quarter size hail.

to note: the temperature in our county has increased from 64 to 69. This means more instability and greater chances of storms becoming more severe in nature, especially if we have sunshine like the more southern counties do.

the temperature in our county has increased from 64 to 69. This means more instability and greater chances of storms becoming more severe in nature, especially if we have sunshine like the more southern counties do. Also to note: Harris County is now under a tornado watch. I am providing this information because Harris borders our county from around the I-85 corridor and southward. The primary time frame for severe storms in our area will be a continuous line stretching from South to North and moving north-northeast, roughly from 430 pm EDT through about 730 pm EDT. These storms are more like tropical rain bands, in movement and in the potential for severity. That is why the line of storms depicted on the 530 model resolution attached looks the same at 6pm and has only slightly moved eastward by 630 pm EDT because it is more like a circular motion that you would see from a tropical storm system or hurricane. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings should any be issued!

Email newsletter signup