WF Burns student takes first place in Amazing Shake contest Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

W.F. Burns sixth grade student Landon Burns claims the top spot in the Chambers County School District’s Amazing Shake contest.

On Friday, April 14, the Chambers County School District hosted the final round of competition for the Amazing Shake contest for the district’s participating schools.

Friday’s competition was the fourth and final round of the contest for students.

Email newsletter signup

Five students advanced to the finals hosted at the board of education office in LaFayette.

The five finalists that competed for district finals are as follows,

Landon Dowell is representing W.F. Burns in the final round of the Amazing Shake. He is in the sixth grade and is very popular amongst not only his friends, but his teachers as well. Landon was nominated unanimously by all of his teachers because he is extremely personable, responsible, intelligent, and confident in himself. Landon was voted Most School Spirit by his classmates and loves representing W.F. Burns. He hopes other students will take his lead and want to positively influence others to be humble yet confident in becoming successful in life.

Tayler Hoyle is representing Huguley Elementary in the final round of the Amazing Shake. Tayler, also known by her friends and family as Tay, is a 5rh grade student at Huguley. She was nominated by her teachers to compete this year due to her outgoing personality and leadership qualities. Tayler has said that her favorite part of this experience is having the opportunity to compete with other students in Chambers County.

Andrew Rudd is a 6th grader at W.F. Burns and is in the final round of the Amazing Shake. He is loved by his classmates and was voted “Most Athletic” and “Most Likely to be Voted President” this year. Andrew was nominated by ALL of his teachers to compete in the Amazing Shake because he is well spoken, funny, communicative and super smart. He is active in helping with his church, loves sports and thinks that this competition has been really fun but a little nerve wracking.

Ava Scott is representing Fairfax Elementary in the final round of the Amazing Shake. Ava, also known as AC, is a 5 th grade student at Fairfax. She was nominated by her teachers to compete this year due to her outgoing personality and leadership qualities. Ava has said that her favorite part of the competition has been getting to know the judges during different rounds. She would like to see her classmates to set leadership goals for themselves, so that they have the opportunity to compete next year.

grade student at Fairfax. She was nominated by her teachers to compete this year due to her outgoing personality and leadership qualities. Ava has said that her favorite part of the competition has been getting to know the judges during different rounds. She would like to see her classmates to set leadership goals for themselves, so that they have the opportunity to compete next year. Ada Yarbrough is representing Huguley Elementary in the final round of the Amazing Shake. Ada, also known by her friends and family as Ada Jane, is a 5th grade student at Huguley. She was nominated by her teachers to compete this year due to her outgoing personality and leadership qualities. Ada has said that her favorite part of this experience is getting to meet new people.

Students each individually presented themselves to the judges panel which consisted of CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Casey Chambley, CCSD K-8 Director, Dr. Sheila Jones and CCSD Assistant Superintendent, David Owen.

The Amazing Shake is a competition that places an emphasis on teaching student’s manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct.

Students learned the nuances and variations of professional human interaction as they are taught skills such as how to give a proper handshakes, how to “work a room,” how to give a successful interview, and how to remain composed under pressure.

The goal is to prepare students so that they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future. The Amazing Shake Competition originated at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

The students were judged on their ability to think quickly on their feet as well as their presence and poise. All of the students participated in an interview with the judges and were specifically asked about their leadership activities both in their community and at their individual schools.

The competition began with 35 students representing all of the elementary and middle schools from Chambers County. Fifteen students advanced to the second round of competition with ten of those moving on to the third round hosted in March. The five finalists were selected after a very challenging third round of competition.

All of the finalists and winners will be recognized at the monthly meeting of the Board of Education planned for Wednesday, May 17th at the CCSD Board of Education. CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Casey Chambley stated that he the other judges were super impressed with the all of the finalists and they should each be very proud of their accomplishments.

The CCSD would also like to offer a special thanks to Fairfax Elementary School 5th Grade Teacher, Mrs. Sarah Maddux for serving as the Coordinator and Chairperson for this year’s Amazing Shake contest for the district. After their interview on Friday, the following students were chosen as the winners and runners up.

First Place: Landon Dowell, W.F. Burns Middle School

1st Runner Up: Ava Claire Scott, Fairfax Elementary School

2nd Runner Up: Ada Yarbrough, Huguley Elementary School