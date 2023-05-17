Beulah beats Mars Hill Bible, advances in 3A softball tournament Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

After a lengthy delay in the state softball tournament, Beulah finally came out victorious against Mars Hill Bible.

Brandy Phillips pitched all seven innings to lead her team to a 3-1 victory over Mars Hill Bible in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

Phillips tallied nine strikeouts. She allowed just four hits and one non-earned run. Phillips’ ability to work out of trouble was pivotal in their first round matchup.

Email newsletter signup

The Bobcats scored all three of their runs in the first inning. It was Abrianna Green’s base clearing double that initially put the Bobcats on the board. She would then score on an error later in the inning.

The Lady Bobcats were able to chase Mars Hill starting pitcher Olivia Stegall after just five batters.

Mars Hill’s one run came in the third inning on an error that would score Stegall. The loss puts Mars Hill Bible in the loser’s side of the bracket against Ashford.

Beulah will now face Plainview in the second round Wednesday evening with an opportunity to go to the championship round on the line.