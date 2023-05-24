Beulah salutatorian dedicating her success to her grandfather Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Beulah High senior Jenniffer Coxwell is this year’s salutatorian for her graduating class. After four years of hard work, Coxwell will be enrolled in the honors program at Jacksonville State University next fall.

Coxwell has made use of her time at Beulah High School. She has been percussion captain of the marching band for three years and serves as president of HOSA.

“With being percussion captain and president of HOSA, I’ve learned how to manage a little better and how to work well with people that have different needs,” Coxwell said.

Email newsletter signup

Her leadership skills have paid off. She was also awarded the Leadership Award scholarship for her tuition.

She is also a member of SGA, Lee County Leaders class and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Coxwell will be studying nursing at Jacksonville State, so while at Beulah, she became CNA certified with her dual enrollment program.

Beulah High’s salutatorian will be fulfilling one of her childhood dreams as she walks across the stage next week. She said she has always wanted to make her parents, Ross and Holly Coxwell, and the rest of her family proud.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to graduate with as many honors as I could and make my whole family as proud as I could,” Coxwell said. “So it’s been a dream to be able to give this big soppy speech.”

But when her grandfather passed away in sixth grade, she was re-invigorated to push harder and dedicate her accomplishments to him.

Luckily for the future healthcare professional, Coxwell’s favorite subject is math. She enjoys challenging herself with complex work.

For those tougher subjects, her advice to other students is to be willing to ask for help. The teachers at Beulah High have been one of the biggest resources in helping her succeed.

As a student very involved in extracurricular programs, Coxwell has learned when to ask for help with juggling everything on her plate.

“If you’re willing to learn, they’re willing to help,” Coxwell said. “And all you’ve got to do is ask for help.”

Her chemistry teacher Ashley Miles has been an encouragement and always pushes her to do her best.

Coxwell has also made a lot of friends in the Beulah High community from band and her other clubs.

“I’ve made some of the best friendships with people that I would have never thought that I would be such good friends with,” she said.

As she continues practicing that big, soppy speech, Coxwell knows what advice she would give herself in ninth grade: Be kind to your teachers, do your work and trust yourself.

“Do your work and try your hardest,” she said. “Because most of the time, your hardest will take you a lot further than you thought it would.”