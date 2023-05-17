Beulah softball falls to Plainview in second round of 3A playoffs, now in loser’s bracket Published 7:52 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

In their second game of the day in the Class 3A state playoffs, Beulah softball fell to the Plainview Bears 10-3.

The Bobcats struggled to get runs across the plate. Beulah scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third inning, but they were not able to capitalize after that point in the game.

Brandy Phillips started the game in the circle for the Bobcats, but she was not able to replicate the success she had in the first game. Phillips was pulled in the third inning after allowing seven hits.

Phillips was credited with giving up eight runs, but only three of those runs were earned. Abrianna Green came in for relief and allowed six hits. Green gave up two more earned runs.

Chloe Hatch pitched an efficient game for the Plainview Bears. She pitched a complete game. Hatch allowed eight hits with three earned runs.

The Bears’ power was a problem for Beulah. Chloe Hatch and Hannah Regula each hit home runs in the game. The two accounted for five of Plainview’s 10 runs.

The top two hitters in the order for Beulah once again put on a stellar performance. Phillips and Libby Buchanan accounted for half of Beulah’s hits in the game.

Beulah will fight to stay alive as they face either Piedmont or Danville later today in the loser’s bracket pending the outcome of their matchup.