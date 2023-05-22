BREAKING NEWS: Lanett head football coach stepping away from coaching, will remain with Lanett City Schools Published 8:46 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Lanett head football coach Clifford Story announced via Facebook that he will be stepping away from the sidelines after 14 years.

“I have walked the sidelines at Lanett for 14 years and it has been nothing short of amazing,” Story said. “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to step down as the head football coach of The Mighty Panthers. I was always told that you leave a place better than you found it. I hope I have done just that.”

Story goes on to say he is not retiring from Lanett City Schools or completely closing the door on coaching.