CCSD celebrate faculty and staff appreciation luncheon Published 9:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The Chambers County School District held its second annual Staff Appreciation Luncheon at the Valley Sportsplex on Thursday.

Faculty and staff from each of the Chambers County Schools attended the luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. Several faculty members received academic awards. Academic awards were also granted to schools that met levels of performance excellence.

Assistant Superintendent David Owen, Director of Testing Fran Groover and Director of Curriculum and Instruction K-8 Sheila Jones announced the faculty academic awards.

The Shakespeare Award went to Jonathan Reynolds. The Tina Turner Award was a tie between Denise Reeves and Kristie Magby.

As she gets ready to retire, Dawn Cooper was awarded the Alexander Graham Bell Award.

The Email Ninja Award went to Tracy Till. The Data Crunch Award was awarded to Dr. Yolandria Rachel.

Thaddeus Tucker won the Staff Comedian Award. The Karaoke Contest Award was a tie between Andy Phillips and Daniel Brooks.

The Least Likely to Slow Down Award was tied between Paula Smith and David Morgan. Rylee Ledbetter was awarded the Incredible Skills: Interior Decorator Award. The Human Megaphone Award was awarded to Mary Daves.

Carmen Scroggins won the Mr./Mrs. Clean Award. The Good Samaritan Award was tied between Terry Mangram and Collin Smith. The Calmest Nerves Award went to Sallie Alewine.

Superintendent Casey Chambley also announced the academic school awards. Each award granted the winning school a monetary prize for its general fund.

The CTE College Career Ready Award went to Valley High School Health Science teacher Jennifer Williams, who helped certify 10 CNAs, six patient care techs, one pharmacy tech and four EKG techs.

LaFayette High School was awarded for a graduation rate of 92% in cohort and 100% enrolled.

“Forty-five out of 45 students graduated,” Chambley said.

The Most CIS funds spent was awarded to LHS as well.

The Community Pride award went to Valley High School Boy Running Rams basketball team for their perfect 33-0 season.

The National Computer Science Day with Governor Ivey Kay Award was granted to J.P. Powell Middle, and the STEM Award went to the J.P. Powell GEMS Team.

The Highest Professional Score on the STAR Early Assessment Award went to Bob Harding Shawmut. The highest growth on the STAR Assessment went to Eastside second-grade reading.

The most consistent growth on the STAR Assessment went to W.F. Burns Middle for all grades.

The Most Accurate Payroll achievement was awarded to W.F. Burns Middle School for two months without one error. The End-of-the-Month Reports award went to Fairfax Elementary for 10 months of accurate, prompt reports.

The primary school winner of the Best Behavior award, based on the fewest discipline referrals per school population, was Huguley Elementary. The secondary school winner of the Best Behavior award was Valley High School.

The Student Attendance Award for least chronic absenteeism went to Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary with an 8% absenteeism rate and W.F. Burns with a 13% absenteeism rate. Overall, the school system’s chronic absenteeism rate, which is classified as 18 or more absences, has dropped from 24% to 14%.

The CNP Attendance award went to Eastside Elementary. The Lowest Absence of support staff went to Fairfax Elementary. The Lowest Teacher Absence award went to Inspire Academy.

Student RAMbassadors from W.F. Burns Middle School volunteered to serve at the event.

Throughout the luncheon, Chambley hosted an elimination Family Feud-style game between representatives from each school. Those who attended also had the chance to win raffle prizes such as fast food gift cards, totes and mugs, honey and tumblers made by students at Inspire Academy.

The luncheon was sponsored by John Soules Foods, Ajin, Wooshin USA, Century 21 Wood Real Estate, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Produce Inc., West Point Coca-Cola Bottling Company, VIRCO, Schneider Electric and Farmers and Merchants Bank.