CCSD meeting honors academic achievers and retirees Published 9:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Three LaFayette High School seniors and four Valley High School seniors were honored for their academic achievements at the Chambers County School District meeting on Wednesday.

The top three students to participate in the Amazing Shake competition and several retiring CCSD employees were recognized during the meeting as well.

The top three students at the 4 ½ week mark for the final grading quarter at LaFayette High School were Emrald Wilkins, Keziyah Morgan and MaKenzie Finley.

Email newsletter signup

Wilkins was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She has been an active member of the SGA and HOSA.

Morgan was selected for the LHS Honor Society, served as a varsity cheerleader for three years and as SGA Vice-President for two years.

Finley was named Miss LaFayette High School. She was in the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars, and National Technical Honor Society honoree.

At Valley High School, the top three students honored were Matthew Bunn, Larissa Brown and Caleb Poe.

Bunn was a member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta honorary society. He balanced the band, varsity wrestling team and scholar’s bowl throughout high school.

Brown served as vice president of the BETA club and VHS Rambassador. She was the team co-captain of the varsity cheer squad, team captain of VHS flag football and player on the soccer team.

In addition to honoring the top three Valley seniors, the board also recognized Treanna Bridges, the student who finished “third overall for the final semester of grades posted in PowerSchool,” according to Assistant Superintendent David Owen.

Bridges was named Miss VHS and chosen for the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta honorary society.

“Treanna earned a top 3 final ranking while completing both advanced and dual enrollment courses while having an additional advanced placement weighted coursework,” Owen said during the meeting.

First place in the Amazing Shake competition went to Landon Dowell from W.F. Burns Middle School.

“I really believe we’re going to see Landon as our next president,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction K-8 Sheila Jones during the meeting.

The first runner-up was A.C. Scott from Fairfax Elementary and the second runner-up was Ada Yarbrough from Huguley Elementary. Huguley Elementary student Taylor Hoyle and W.F. Burns student Andrew Rudd also made it to the final round of the Amazing Shake competition and were recognized by the board and their instructor, Sarah Maddox.

“We’re very proud of our students, and we’re very thankful for the hard work that has been done with Sarah Maddox,” Jones said.

Several CCSD employees retiring this year were honored during the meeting. Loretta Cofield, Dawn Michelle Cooper, Kimberly Davidson, Rebecca Fuller, Elizabeth Lane, JoAnn Magby, Daniel Smith and Deborah Stringer all received plaques and commendations for their years of service.