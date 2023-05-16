Chambers Academy honors students, teachers in awards ceremony Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Chambers Academy honored many students with special awards and announced History teacher and Coach Tom Garrett would be honored in the school yearbook during their 2022-2023 awards ceremony on Monday.

“This year, we dedicated our yearbook to a very special person who has been here for all of us,” said Yearbook staff Morgan Newman.

The Richard Heath Memorial Scholarship award grants tuition to a student for the upcoming year at Chambers Academy. Jake Reames was awarded the scholarship after an excellent essay in his submission.

“From my understanding, it was terrific,” said Headmaster Jon Owens.

The William Holliday award was given to a junior student who exemplifies respect, dignity and loyalty. The recipient was Lexi Brown.

The Don Megenti award for the underclassman who best represents academic, athletic and leadership achievement was awarded to Melissa Lee.

Eight students received special senior awards during the ceremony.

Hunter Harmon was the recipient of the Jeremy Smith award. The award recognizes a student who has served as a goodwill ambassador, is nonjudgmental and has displayed school spirit.

Kirston Osborne received the Chris Adams award for overcoming adversity through courage and determination. Obsorne was also honored as the salutatorian of the graduating class.

Levi Waldrop was awarded the Bo Clark award, chosen out of three senior athletes by the faculty.

Jake Owens received the Steve Adams award, which is the spirit award for the senior boy chosen by the faculty. Dylan Williams received the Dr. Richard Lowe citizenship award for showing respect to others, good behavior and “values that America was built upon.”

“This guy has been the CA maintenance man for the past two years, and we’re going to miss him,” Owens said.

Carley Forbus was the recipient of the Carla Blackmon spirit award. Forbus was also honored as valedictorian of her class. She also received several scholarships to Auburn University.

Caden Hayley received the Mark Stephens award for demonstrating the most sportsmanship in basketball.

Emma Anglin was named Miss Chambers Academy, and Gavin Kite was named Mr. Chambers Academy. The recipients of these awards exemplify the values held by Chambers Academy.