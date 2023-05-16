CHAMPIONSHIP RUN: Lady Bobcats head to Oxford for state title bid Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

After winning its third straight regional championship last week, Beulah’s softball team will travel to Oxford and compete in the 3A state tournament on Wednesday, May 17.

Beulah beat St. James 1-0 to win its third straight regional championship. The Bobcats were led by pitcher Brandy Phillips, who threw a no-hitter to punch her team’s ticket to the state tournament.

The Bobcats will face Mars Hill Bible in the first game of the 3A state tournament. Coach Stan Pepper has already confirmed that Philips will take the mound again on Wednesday.

“She’ll pitch most of the tournament,” Pepper said. “She’s always been a leader on our team.”

Pepper has a lot of faith in his star pitcher. He believes she will be pivotal in taking the Bobcats to the next level in the state tournament.

“We’ll go as far as she can take us,” Coach Pepper said. “She’s probably the best pitcher in 3A.”

Pepper knows how much of an accomplishment three straight region championships is for Beulah and his program. However, this year he has his eyes set on bigger goals.

“It’s obviously never been done for Beulah,” Coach Pepper said. “We’ve gotten close the past few years, but this year we want to take home the bigger prize.”

The Bobcats will need other players to step up for them to accomplish their goals. Coach Pepper thinks that players like Savannah Clements, Abrianna Green, Kyleigh Morgan, Libby Buchanan, and Ava Oliverez were all players that could “relieve the pressure” off of the rest of the team.

“We’ve just got to be ourselves,” Coach Pepper said. “We have to limit the errors.

Beulah will either face Ashford or Plainview in their second matchup in the state tournament. The tournament is double elimination so the Bobcats will hope to be on the winning side of the bracket after their matchup with Mars Hill Bible.

Fans will be sending off the Lady Bobcats on Tuesday, May 15 at noon EST outside of Beulah’s lunchroom. First pitch for their opening matchup with Mars Hill Bible will be at 11:45 AM EST on Wednesday.