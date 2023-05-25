City of LaFayette gives update on spillway repairs Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

The first two main pipes have been installed at the LaFayette City Lake, according to Harmon Engineering Vice President Allen Tucker.

Tucker gave an update on the Spillway Repair during the council meeting on Monday.

The first two pipe replacements and the headwall and flume on the first side have been finished. Tucker estimated that water would be flowing by the end of the week.

The next step is to replace the two pipes on the other side of the spillway, but the city can’t begin that until the new pipes are set and able to support the water supply to the city. The two old pipes are in a precarious condition and need to be replaced before any more damage can be done.

“We can’t get those two new ones in service soon enough,” Tucker said to the council.

The council also approved a resolution to take a line of credit from F&M Bank for $1 million for the spillway repair, which will be reimbursed to the city through the USDA.