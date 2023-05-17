City of Lanett to upgrade wastewater treatment plant, electrical system Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

LANETT — At its Monday meeting, the Lanett council approved a resolution for municipal water pollution prevention. It commits the city to making improvements in its wastewater treatment system. This includes replacing the blower units, refurbishing transfer pumps, putting in some new scales and a new chlorine regulator, replacing the pumps on two lift stations and putting up a new security fence at the wastewater treatment plant.

The city has hired Sara Byard as a grant consultant to identify funding opportunities for infrastructure, including water, sewer and remaining steel gas lines, and to develop, write and submit successful grant applications.

Wanda Allen was reappointed to the Lanett Housing Authority board.

Utilities Superintendent Allen Summers told the council that the city’s electrical system recently had an unusual power interruption. This will require some repairs on one of the city system’s two major transformers.

“It will be necessary to get it back in operation,” he said.“We are okay with what we have right now, but we do need to get that second one going.”

The Lanett City Council recognized the Class of 2023 valedictorians and salutatorians at Lanett High and Springwood School. They also recognized Mr. and Miss Lanett High, Mr. and Miss Springwood School and a large group of local seniors for successfully c0mpleting a computer course taught by Southern Union instructors at the L.B. Sykes Community Center.

Jaelin Truitt is the valedictorian and Nautica Billingslea the salutatorian at LHS. Truitt received two plaques from the council, one for being the class valedictorian and another for being Mr. LHS. Billingslea received a plaque for being the class salutatorian and Jakiya Little received a plaque for being Miss LHS. Truitt plans to attend Tuskegee University where he will major in computer science. Billingslea and Little will both attend UAB, where Billingslea will major in social science and Little in nursing.

Joel Davidson is this year’s valedictorian at Springwood. He will attend Auburn where he will major in mechanical engineering. Davidson is also this year’s Mr. Springwood. The class salutatorian, Chase Carithers, was not present at the meeting. Miss Springwood for 2022- 23 is Carson Champion. She plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in exercise science. She plans to be a physical therapist.

“I congratulate each one of you and wish you great success in life,” Mayor Jamie Heard told them.

Heard presented 20 local seniors framed photos of each one in a mortar board hat and stole. The photos were taken the day they received a certificate marking the successful completion of a computer course. Such skills are essential not just to operate a laptop computer but also to use a handheld device.

“I appreciate each one of you for doing this,” said the mayor, who is a retired educator. “We will be treating each one of you to a fish fry later on this month.”

Completing the course were Albert Autry, John Floyd, Mary Floyd, Phyllis Floyd, Janice Harrison, Brenda Heard, Janice Heard, Peggy Hrabowskie, Ruth Lariscy, Joyce McLemore, Jewel Nelloms, Rudine Smith, Betty Travick, Dorothy Travis, Annette Towles, Fannie Spence, Beatrice Ware, Betty Ward, Sarah Williams and Corinthian Woody.

Heard thanked the Reed Foundation for their help in providing the mortar boards and stoles for the graduation ceremony.

The council approved a proclamation recognizing May as Older American Month. This year is the 60th anniversary of this observance which recognizes America’s seniors for a lifetime of hard work, devotion to family and commitment to community.

In action taken at Monday’s meeting, second readings were held and approval given to a host of ordinances relating to international codes. The city is now a participant in such codes covering fire, fire alarms and signaling, property maintenance, electricity, fuel, building, residential areas, buildings, machinery, and plumbing.

The council approved the purchase of an item needed for an ongoing upgrade at its wastewater treatment plant. A roots blower drive will be purchased from Industrial Service and Supply, Valley, for $28,506. Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen told the council that the part “needs to be replaced as soon as we can get it here.”

In council member communications, members of the council took turns congratulating local high school seniors on being this close to graduation. They praised the seniors for their initiative in acquiring computer skills.

Council Member Angelia Thomas thanked Rocky Bolt of the street department for having some “no dumping” signs put up in places in the city where some illegal dumping had been taking place.

“I want our city looking as good as it can,” she said.

Thomas asked Summers if the city was looking at some lighting improvements at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 50. He said they were looking at getting more LED lighting all along Highway 29 in the city. They are also looking at changing the lighting at the Kroger intersection.