Discover amazing deals at LaFayette’s Marketplace Warehouse Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

LaFayette’s second monthly Marketplace Warehouse will be held on June 3 in the warehouse off 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Marketplace Warehouse will take place on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

A unique perk that the marketplace boasts is that it stays open no matter rain or shine.

“We are going to have this sale every first Saturday rain or shine because we’re under a roof,” said Organizer Charlotte Blasingame. “We won’t have the hot sun shining down on us in the summer.”

There are 36 10×10 booths and 12 10×20 booths for rent. Blasingame said that she is offering the 10×10 booths at a discounted price of $25.

Blasingame plans to invite food trucks to the marketplace events each month as well. On June 3, Philly Connection will be set up at the warehouse.

The inaugural opening for the Marketplace Warehouse was on May 6. Blasingame said it was a good turnout, but she didn’t see as many vendors as she would’ve liked.

“We’re not Gay, Georgia, or Santuck [Flea Market], which are big,” Blasingame said. “But hopefully, one day, we could be.”

Blasingame, along with Ruby Carr and building owner Kim Langley, launched the marketplace to give LaFayette’s local merchants a place to sell their wares.

“This was done to generate more traffic in our town and to help folks who really can’t own their own shop and their place of business,” Blasingame said. “So they can do this once a month.”

Blasingame began planning the marketplace in January. She and Langley hoped the venture would yield more business for the city and provide citizens with another local activity.

Some spaces have already been filled for June. One vendor is coming all the way from Georgia. However, there are still open for vendors to rent for June. To inquire about renting a space, Blasingame said people can call her at 334-276-9038.