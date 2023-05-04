Drug task force releases quarterly arrest report

Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional drug Task Force released its quarterly activity report for the period of Feb. 3 through May 3, 2023.

In a press release, the task force announced it executed 16 search warrants and arrested 71 individuals on a total of 181 charges.

Arrests made during this period are as follows.

  • Paul Keith Johnson 52 of LaGrange, Georgia – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Travis Dwight Smith 38 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine Powder) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) and possession of marijuana 1st.
  • Derrick Gibson 50 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Williams Jr 49 of Lanett – trafficking in cocaine (crack) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Powder cocaine) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Keionte Michael Dent 22 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michael Fulghum 43 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Eddie Harper 47 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth)
  • Louie Allen Alford Jr. 42 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth Ice) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Arthur Aquanda Young 44 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Robert Render 44 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd – possession of drug paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.
  • David Esquivel 18 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Richard Clark 54 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Bernard Glaze 37 of Valley – possession of marijuana 2nd – possession of drug paraphernalia – Attempt to Elude and Reckless Endangerment.
  • Phillip Jared McGill 47 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Trentavious Hakeem Avery 27 of Valley – possession of marijuana 1st (2) counts and possession of drug paraphernalia (2) counts.
  • Christopher Mendoza Moore 39 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Andrew Lewis Walker 60 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jamie D. Morgan 43 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Darius Cortez Barefeild 23 of Montgomery – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jonathan Desmond Tomlin 44 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jeremiah Bledsoe 37 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (crack cocaine) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kevin Pugh 48 of Dothan – trafficking in methamphetamine – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Phillip Whaley 35 of Wedowee – trafficking in methamphetamine – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Colby Diane Pike 23 of West Point, Georgia– unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Brandon Lee Watwood 29 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Jody Lee Landreth 54 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Thomas Garrick 33 of Mobile – Manufacturing methamphetamine – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jamie Vincent 30 of Cedar Town – Manufacturing methamphetamine – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dequeaze Kenya James 43 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misty Leigh Perry 41 of Marietta, Georgia – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Cody Wayne Roberson 23 of Greenville, Georgia – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Courtney Renee Henley 28 of Dadeville – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – (synthetics) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Derious Dwyann Glaze 42 of Notasulga – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) – possession of marijuana 2nd – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Robert Adam Smith 49 of Columbus, Georgia – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jakevious Isiah Pitts 21 of Lafayette – possession of marijuana 2nd.
  • Alexavier Dajour Rivers 23 of Valley – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Naomi Nasha McKee 25 of Roanoke – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ladonte Terrell 26 of Midway – trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bryson Williams 34 of Auburn – trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Cameron Woody 29 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Emerson Moore Williams 55 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alicia Jones Payton 33 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Donquise Stallworth 22 of Pensacola, Florida – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Antoine Smith 23 of Pensacola, Florida – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kwanzaireus Martin 24 of Pensacola, Florida – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Keith Montgomery 22 of Pensacola, Florida – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Corey Huguley, Jr 27 of Valley – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua Davidson 21 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 2nd.
  • Christopher Morris Lynch 39 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) – unlawful possession of prescription medication 2 (counts)(Pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jason Michael Hudson 41 of Five Points – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) (2) counts.
  • Elizabeth Ann Johnson 34 of Phenix City – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana 2nd.
  • Brandon O’Shanne Black, Jr 27 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana 1st.
  • Daniel Wade Richardson 31 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) (2) counts – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dewayne Stanford Davis 58 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Quintavious Larmartez Ridgeway 33 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana 2nd.
  • Montavious Anton Finley 37 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine Powder) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua Adam Conway 38 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Desmond Demonte Merritts 29 of Valley – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Cherise Keteiana Newton 29 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (MDMA).
  • Montego Sherrell 49 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jaime Karr 46 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kelvoski Marbury 32 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kristen Wyrosdick 29 of Valley – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michael Wyrosdick 52 of Valley – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kimberly Templeton 43 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) (2) counts – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jeremy Lancaster 23 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) (2) counts.
  • Alfred J. Dunn Jr 22 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 1st.
  • Edward Oneal Whaley, Jr 68 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shelia Ann Hipps 55 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tyuan Williams 21 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rachell Michelle Russell – 31 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

