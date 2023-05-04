EAFD responds to structure fire at vacant home in Valley Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

East Alabama Fire District received the report of a structure fire at a residence on Lower Street in the Riverview community of Valley around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, May 3.

Units arrived on the scene within minutes to find the structure heavily involved, EAFD Chief Jacob Geiger said in a press release.

“A defensive fire attack was initiated, and the fire was extinguished,” Geiger said. “The structure received heavy fire damage throughout and was reported vacant. There were no injuries reported.”

Email newsletter signup

EAFD reminds all residents in the district to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes, and if they need assistance with installation to contact EAFD Station 1 at 334-756-7178 to schedule installation of their free smoke alarms.