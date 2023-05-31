Experience The Blue Goat: American cuisine, fresh and cooked to order Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A new restaurant has opened up at the Southern Harbor Resort and Marina on West Point Lake. The Blue Goat had its soft opening on May 26 in time for Memorial Day weekend to great success.

Located on County Road 294, The Blue Goat’s current menu consists of many classics like deli sandwiches and hot dogs. Some unique items such as the mini Hawaiian cheeseballs are also available.

The restaurant’s owners, Scott and Amy Sturgeon, said the first weekend was a success.

“It was tremendous,” Scott Sturgeon said.

The official grand opening will take place on June 23 with a ribbon cutting. Sturgeon plans to roll out the full restaurant, which will seat around 50, then.

The menu will be mainly hamburgers, deli sandwiches, chicken and other classic American cuisine. All their food will be fresh and cooked to order.

They also plan to sell grab-and-go snacks for those visiting after a day on the boat.

Though the restaurant is situated at the Southern Harbor Resort and Marina, Sturgeon said they hope the restaurant will be a favorite haunt of locals from around the area.

“I want it to be a place where people in West Point and Lanett and Valley can come and escape,” Sturgeon said.

The couple has been visiting West Point Lake for the past 15 years for boating. They had a vision of the potential that the little restaurant at the Marina could be. With its blue railings and all the great times they envisioned, they settled on the name “The Blue Goat.”

“Sometimes the GOAT can stand for ‘greatest of all time,’ and we both grew up on lakes and going boating and that kind of summertime fun and considered that some of the greatest times that you have as a kid,” Amy Sturgeon said.

For now, the Blue Goat will have its limited menu, ice cream and sodas.