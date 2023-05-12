Hoseanna Home to thank city and county for water crisis response with cookout Published 9:30 am Friday, May 12, 2023

The Harvest Evangelism and Hoseanna Home is hosting a Thank You LaFayette Day on May 20. The cook-out is to thank the city and county departments for their response to the recent water crisis in LaFayette.

When the water line broke in March, the Hoseanna Home, a Christian Residential Restoration home, was without water. At the time, the facility was home to 15 women and around eight children.

Both the city and the county delivered enough bottled water to last for several days. Chief Operating Officer Don Sledge said they were told the city may not have water for weeks.

“We panicked,” Sledge said. “Everybody over there has been so helpful.”

However, after only about four days, the city and county restored the water flow with a temporary pipeline.

“As a small way of saying thank you to everyone who responded in such a great way, we are having a cook-out at the Hoseanna Home,” Sledge said.

The Hoseanna Home is a one-year drug and alcohol recovery facility, in which women can live with their children. Harvest Evangelism in Auburn was founded by Rick Hagans in 1986 and is the parent organization of Hoseanna Home in LaFayette and His Place, a men’s recovery program, in Opelika.

Sledge has invited everyone from the city departments and Chambers County departments to attend the cookout from noon to 6 p.m.

“All employees and families of the many city and county departments have been invited to come by and share a meal with us,” Sledge said.