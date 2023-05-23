Inspire Academy Middle School Team wins big at National Power Race Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Inspire Academy Middle School Greenpower Team finished in second place at National Power Race at Talladega Superspeedway on May 6.

The Inspire Academy Piedmont Motor Sports Racing Teams competed in the race on May 5 and 6. The middle school team took second place overall in the Stock Racing Division, and they won both first and second-place awards in the overall competition.

The Chambers County School District recognized the middle school and high school teams for their hard work during the board meeting on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

“For this race, everyone had a chance to drive in during competition,” said Engineering Instructor Seth Stehouwer.

When they weren’t racing the car, the students on the team maintained the car by fixing flat tires and monitoring the car’s maintenance.

“This year was particularly important because we added two additional teams, and we started up an after-school program. There was a lot of growth and changes happening. For them to perform that well amongst all of those changes and all that was quite impressive,” Stehouwer said. “That was really a good thing for us.”

As the school year winds down, the high school students will be helping Stehouwer and the other instructors with the Inspire Academy summer camp. They will introduce the students to drone soccer, racing and the new Makerspace camp program.

Students can apply to join the Inspire Academy Green Power program for next fall online.