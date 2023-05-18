J.P. Powell students celebrate graduation week with luncheon Published 9:30 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

J.P. Powell Middle School students held a luncheon at the ALFA Insurance building for the eighth-grade graduation week on Wednesday.

According to STEAM Specialist and science teacher Dr. Vickie Williams-Benson, the luncheon was meant to build students’ social skills and mingle with more of their peers.

In attendance to congratulate the students were Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley and Assistant Superintendent David Owen.

The luncheon was catered by Doris Harden Nutrition and Catering Services and decorated by Annointed Designz in LaFayette.

The event was one of many as a part of the Eighth Grade Graduation Week organized by Benson. Benson said graduation week is meant to give the students opportunities for development and celebrate their accomplishments.

On Monday, the students had a catered breakfast. The breakfast was catered by Krave Korner in LaFayette and hosted by First Baptist Church.

The school hosted an Ice Cream Social and T-Shirt Day on Tuesday. All eighth-grade students got a treat and a graduation T-shirt.

Thursday will be graduation and honors day at the LaFayette High School gymnasium for J.P. Powell Middle eighth graders. As a celebration of their hard work, the students will have a dance on Friday.

Students also had their transition day in which they toured LaFayette High School to get to know their teachers for next year.

Benson said the week would not have been possible without the support of Chambley, Owen, LaFayette community and J.P. Powell teachers.

Businesses, churches and members from the community helped with the supplies needed for the events. Doris Harden Nutrition and Catering and Annointed Designz provided services for the J.P. Powell Middle Outstanding Young Males and Females Cotillion on May 10 as well.